Why Has the Stock Market Been Down?

The stock market was down yesterday for the third consecutive day. Please watch the below video for commentary on why the stock market is selling off and how to manage your portfolio as a long-term investor. I will also discuss key technical levels for the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ).

*Stock prices used in the below video were from the trading day of Aug. 30, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Cuka has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.