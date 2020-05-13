Why Has Southwestern Energy (SWN) Risen 3% Since Q1 Earnings?

Since the first-quarter results were announced on Apr 30, Southwestern Energy Company SWN has seen a 3% rally in share price. The upstream energy firm’s better-than-expected quarterly earnings and favorable second-quarter production guidance despite the coronavirus pandemic lent support to the stock.

Q1 Earnings Beat

Southwestern Energy reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago profit of 27 cents.

Quarterly operating revenues of $592 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641 million and declined from $990 million in first-quarter 2019.

The earnings beat was supported by higher gas equivalent production, partially offset by lower average realized commodity prices.

Total Production Increases

The company’s total first-quarter production increased to 201 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 182 Bcfe a year ago. Gas production in the quarter was 156 Bcf compared with the year-ago level of 143 Bcf.

Moreover, oil production surged to 1,399 thousand barrels (MBbls) from 854 MBbls in the year-ago quarter. Natural gas liquids production in the quarter under review was recorded at 6,128 MBbls, higher than the year-ago level of 5,603 MBbls. It is to be noted that almost 77.6% of its volume mix constituted of natural gas.

Average Realized Prices Fall

The company’s average realized gas price in the quarter, excluding derivatives, fell to $1.53 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $2.95 a year ago. Oil was sold at $36.72 per barrel compared with the year-earlier level of $45.48. Natural gas liquids were sold at $8.16 per barrel, lower than $14.45 in the year-ago period.

Expenses

On a per-Mcfe basis, lease operating expenses were 96 cents compared with the prior-year level of 90 cents. However, general and administrative expenses per unit of production were 11 cents, down from 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Financials

Southwestern Energy’s total capital expenditure during the first quarter was $86 million.

As of Mar 31, 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $5 million. Long-term debt was $2,279 million, which represents a debt-to-capitalization of 58.8%.

Guidance

The upstream energy player expects production volumes in the June quarter of 2020 to be mostly unaffected, thanks to improvement in well performance.

