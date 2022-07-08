Why Has Skyworks Solutions Stock Dropped 20% Despite A Jump In Sales?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock price has lost 40% from $153 at 2020 end, to around $91 currently, primarily due to unfavorable changes in its P/S multiple. The company, in fact, witnessed a rise in sales and a drop in its outstanding share count over this period, but still failed to outperform the S&P, which returned just around 2% over this period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Moved: SWKS Stock Has Lost 40% Since 2020, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) Skyworks’ Total Revenue has grown 42% from $3.4 billion in FY 2020 to $5.1 billion currently

Skyworks’ total revenue has risen strongly from $3.4 billion in FY ’20 to $5.1 billion in FY ’21 (Skyworks’ fiscal year ends in September), and currently stands at around the same level.

As of FY ’21, 63% of Skyworks’ sales come from the United States, where the company sold $3.23 billion worth of its products.

Taiwan and China came in second, bringing in around 27% of the company’s sales.

As of FY ’21, the company operates across only one business segment, manufacturing semiconductors for use in radio frequency and mobile communications systems.

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 55% from $19.93 in FY ’20 to $30.93 currently

SWKS revenue rose from $3.4 billion in FY ’20 to $5.1 billion currently, while the outstanding share count decreased from 168.3 million in FY ’20 to 163.5 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $19.93 in FY ’20 to $30.93 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for Skyworks Solutions dropped from 7.3x in 2020-end to 4.9x by 2021-end and has further pulled back to 2.9x currently, much lower than its 2020 level

Despite Skyworks’ stellar performance since FY ’20, its P/S multiple has dropped around 60% from 7.3x in 2020 to 2.9x currently.

Returns Jul 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] SWKS Return -2% -41% 22% S&P 500 Return 1% -20% 71% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 3% -25% 200%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 7/4/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

