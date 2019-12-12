Why Has Progyny Stock Rallied 90% Since Its Listing?

Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY), is a benefits management company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. The company’s stock is up 90% since its listing in late October, currently trading at over $30 per share. The IPO was priced at $13. The rally is driven by strong demand for the stock, given that fertility coverage is expanding among employers. Moreover, the company has been recording robust revenue growth (over 110% CAGR over the last 2 years) and is expected to post an operating profit this year. However, it’s possible that the company could face some selling pressure next year, as its IPO lock-up expires in April 2020.

We ‘step back’ from these recent swings to review Progyny’s performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard, Why Progeny Stock Is Up 90% Since Its IPO reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At Progyny’s Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Total Revenues for Progyny increased from $48.6 Mil in 2017 to $105 Mil in 2018; an increase of 116%. We expect Total Revenues growth to be 213% in 2019.

A closer look At Progyny’s Total Expenses over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for Progyny increased from $61 Mil 2017 to $112 Mil in 2018; an increase of 85%. We expect Total Expense growth to be 194% in 2019.

How has Progyny’s EBT trended?

EBT for the company improved from -12.5 Mil in 2017 to -$6.9 Mil in 2018. We expect EBT to rise to $0.2 Mil in 2019.

How has Progyny’s Net Income and EPS trended?

For more details on Progyny’s net income and EPS, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

