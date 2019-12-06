Why Has Grocery Outlet Stock Been Trending Lower After A Strong IPO?

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO), a supermarket company that offers discount, overstocked, and closeout products, had a strong debut in the stock market post its June 2019 IPO.Â While the stock rose from its IPO price of $22 to levels of around $40 in late August, driven by strong quarterly results and positive analyst reports, it has seen a sell-off over the last quarter, declining by close to 20% to levels of about $32 currently. There could be a couple of factors driving the decline. Firstly, the companyâs valuation is relatively high, trading at close to 40x 2020 earnings. In comparison, the broader grocery sector trades at a forward P/E of under 20x. While the companyâs growth partly justifies this higher multiple, investors, in general, have been becoming more cautious about growth stocks.
We âstep backâ from these recent swings to review Grocery OutletâsÂ performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard,Â Why Is Grocery Outlet Stock Trending Lower? reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.
The context for the last few years:
A closer look At Grocery OutletâsÂ Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlookÂ
Total Revenues for Grocery Outlet increased from $2.1 Bil in 2017 to $2.3 Bil in 2018; an increase of 10.2%. This compares with Total Revenues growth ofÂ 13.3% in 2017.Â We expect Total Revenues growth to be 11.5% in 2019.
A closer look At Grocery OutletâsÂ Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook
Total Expense for Grocery Outlet increased from $2.05 Bil 2017 to $2.27 Bil in 2018; an increase of 10.5%. This compares with Total Expense growth ofÂ 13.0% in 2017.Â We expect Total Expense growth to be 9.5% in 2019.
How doesÂ Grocery OutletâsÂ Revenue Growth compare with rivals?
How has Â Grocery OutletâsÂ EBT trended?
EBT for the company decreased from $25.8 Mil in 2017 to $21.9 Mil in 2018. We expect EBT to rise to $70 Mil in 2019.
How have Grocery OutletâsÂ Net Income and EPS trended?
