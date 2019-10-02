Why has First Solar Failed To Deliver Returns Over The Last 5 Years, Despite Growing Solar Installations?

First Solar’s (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock has dropped from $68 in September 2014 to $62.80 in September 2019. This drop comes as a surprise, as solar installations have seen steady growth globally, over this period. The fall was driven primarily by a drop in the P/E multiple, a modest drop in revenue, and an increase in shares outstanding. We expect things to get better in 2019, with the launch of the new Series 6 panels, helping drive up First Solar’s revenues and margins.

Globally, solar installations are up 2.5x from 2014 to 2018, but shipments by First Solar have grown just 1.5x in the same period

Global solar installations have grown 2.5x between 2014 and 2018, and are expected to grow another 21.35% YoY for 2019.

First Solar saw steady growth in installations from 2014-2016, but there was a drop in 2017 as demand slowed down a bit, and in 2018 First Solar themselves scaled back on production of their series 4 modules, for the expected launch of the Series 6.

2019 Installations are expected to be around 5.51 GigaWatts, up about 100% YoY, amidst high demand for the new, more efficient Series 6 panels.

Another factor affecting First Solar is the drop in selling price of their products, amidst increasing competition and better technology.

We break down the change in First Solar’s stock into 4 factors:

Stock Price = (Revenue x Margins / No. of Shares) x P/E Multiple

First Solar’s revenue has dropped from $3.39 billion in 2014 to $2.24 billion in 2018, but we expect it to grow to around $3.3 billion in 2019

First Solar’s revenue grew to $4.11 billion in 2015, from $3.39 billion in 2014 due to a rapid growth in installations, on the back of strong demand growth.

However, even with further growth in installations, this number dropped to $2.9 billion in 2016, due to increased competition driving down selling prices.

2018 saw a drop in revenue to $2.24 billion, as First Solar themselves scaled back on Series 4 module sales, while ramping up Series 6 production at the same time.

We expect revenue in 2019 to grow to $3.3 billion on the back of strong demand, and the launch of the Series 6.

Net Income Margin has dropped from 11.7% in 2014 to 6.4% in 2018, but we expect it to jump up to 15.4% in 2019

Net Income Margins grew from 2014-2016, even though there was an overall drop in revenue over this period, due to the company’s efforts to cut costs amidst a drop in module selling prices.

In 2017 and 2018, net margins dropped as there was a drop in installations of the Series 4 modules, and the added production costs for the new Series 6.

We expect net income margins to be around 15.4% for 2019, about 2.4x 2018 net margins.

A look at the trend in First Solar’s P/E multiple and how it compares with that of Canadian Solar, a close competitor

First Solar’s P/E multiple has declined from 17.4x to 13.3x over the past 5 years, due to increased global competition in the projects space (which has traditionally been higher-margin for First Solar) and also potentially due to a less conducive regulatory environment in the U.S.

However, the P/E multiple peaked at 35.6x in 2018, on the back of high expectations for the new Series 6 panel range.

As of 2019, the P/E multiple has stabilized around 13.3x.

Canadian Solar saw a similar trend from 2014-2016, with its P/E multiple almost slashed in half.

Its P/E multiple now hovers around 5.5x earnings.

