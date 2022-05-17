Why Has F5 Networks Stock Underperformed The S&P Since 2019?

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock price rose just 17% from $139 in 2019 end to around $163 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its sales. During this period, the company witnessed a stellar 43% jump in revenues, but its P/S multiple has dropped 22% over the same period. Additionally, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned a little over 20%, meaning that FFIV stock underperformed the broader markets since 2019.

In our interactive dashboard, Why F5 Networks Stock Moved: FFIV Stock Has Gained 17% Since 2019, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) FFIV’s Total Revenue has grown 43% from $3.2 billion in FY 2019 to $4.6 billion on an LTM basis

FFIV’s total revenue increased from $3.2 billion in FY ’19 to $3.9 billion in FY ’21, and currently stands at around $4.6 billion on an LTM basis (FFIV’s fiscal year ends in September).

The sales growth has been consistent over these years and has been driven evenly by a growth in both, services and products revenues.

As of FY ’21, services sales make up around 52% of the company’s total sales, with products revenues making up the remaining 48%.

For additional details about FFIV’s revenues and comparison to peers, see F5 Networks (FFIV) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 42% from $53.73 in 2019 to $76.52 currently

FFIV’s revenue rose from $3.2 billion in 2019 to $4.6 billion currently, while the outstanding share count increased marginally over this period.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $53.73 in FY ’19 to $76.52 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for FFIV rose strongly from 2.7x in 2019 to 4x by 2021 end, but has pulled back to 2.1x currently, lower than its 2019 level

FFIV’s P/S multiple rose strongly to around 4x by late 2021, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding increased networking products and services demand.

However, due to the current geopolitical tensions and increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back strongly, currently standing at around 2.1x.

For additional details about the company stock returns and comparison to peers, see F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Return Comparison.

