Why Has Cortexyme’s Stock Jumped 2.5x So Far This Month

Cortexyme is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company working on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company currently has one molecule in its pipeline, called COR388, that has advanced through pre-clinical and Phase 1b testing and is currently the subject of a Phase 2/3 GAIN clinical trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease patients. Also, in a conference on December 7, Cortexyme presented important data linking the bacterial pathogen P. gingivalis as a potential cause for Alzheimer’s disease. The discovery assumes significant importance in Alzheimers drug discovery since no new drug has been approved by USFDA for Alzheimer’s since 2003. These events have piqued investor interest in the company since the beginning of the month – helping Cortexyme’s stock swell nearly 2.5x

We step back from these recent swings to review Cortexyme’s performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard – Understanding The Reasons Behind The >150% Increase In Cortexyme’s (CRTX) Stock In December – reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

Since the company is still in its initial stage of research & development and the company has not commercialized any drug, there are no revenues. The company’s first drug is expected to be launched after 2020.

Total Expense for Cortexyme marginally increased from $12.2 Mil in 2017 to $12.5 Mil in 2018; an increase of 2%. We expect Total Expense growth to be 266% in 2019 on account of movement of molecule from Phase 1 to Phase 2.

LBT for Cortexyme increased from $12.2 Mil in 2017 to $12.5 Mil in 2018. We expect LBT to be $45.6 Mil in 2019.

