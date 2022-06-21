Why Has Clorox Stock Underperformed The S&P Since Late 2020?

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stock price lost 39% from $202 at 2020 end to around $123 currently, primarily due to unfavorable changes in its P/S multiple. However, the company witnessed a steady rise in its revenue per share, driven by a rise in sales and a drop in its outstanding share count. The company’s stock had risen strongly during 2020 due to increased demand for sanitation and cleaning products during the pandemic, but has pulled back since, and has underperformed the S&P 500, which was roughly unchanged over this period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Clorox Stock Moved: CLX Stock Has Lost 39% Since 2020, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) Clorox’s Total Revenue has risen 5.8% from $6.7 billion in FY 2020 to $7.1 billion currently

Clorox’s total revenue had risen from $6.7 billion in FY ’20 to $7.3 billion in FY ’21, but currently stands lower at $7.1 billion on an LTM basis.

As of FY ’21, around 40% of Clorox’s total sales come from its Health and Wellness segment, which brought in $2.98 billion in FY ’21.

However, the international sales segment grew the fastest, rising 14% from $1.02 in FY ’20 to $1.16 billion in FY ’21.

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 8.3% from $53.40 in FY 2020 to $57.81 currently

Clorox revenue rose from $6.7 billion in 2018 to $7.1 billion currently, while the outstanding share count dropped 2.3% from 125.9 million in 2020 to 123 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen steadily from $53.40 in FY ’20 to $57.81 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for Clorox has dropped from 3.7x in 2020 to 2.9x by 2021 end, and currently stands at 2.1x, around 40% lower than its 2020 level

Clorox’s P/S multiple dropped to around 2.9x by late 2021, on the back of lowering investor expectations surrounding demand for its products across all segments, leading to a pull back in the company’s sales.

Additionally, due to the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets and the gradual drop in demand for cleanliness products to pre-Covid levels, the P/S multiple has pulled back further, currently standing at around 2.1x.

Returns Jun 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] CLX Return -15% -29% 3% S&P 500 Return 1% -21% 86% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -7% -25% 194%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 6/15/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

