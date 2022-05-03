Why Harmonic Stock Is Up Today

What happened

Shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), a virtualized cable access and video delivery company, were rising Tuesday after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on both the top and bottom lines.

The tech stock was up an impressive 15% as of 2:11 p.m. ET.

So what

The company reported first-quarter sales of $147.4 million -- up 32% year-over-year -- which beat analysts' consensus estimate of $136.4 million. Harmonic's non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.08 -- up from $0.04 in the year-ago quarter -- also surpassed Wall Street's expectation of $0.04 per share.

Harmonic CEO Patrick Harshman said in a press release that the company's strong financial performance in the quarter was "driven by Cable Access segment revenue growth of 98% and Video segment gross margin expansion."

Harshman added that the company's "robust bookings" resulted in a record backlog and deferred revenue for the quarter. Bookings reached $205.5 million in the quarter, up 113% from $96.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other highlights from the report included non-GAAP net income of $8.9 million, an increase of 98%, and adjusted EBITDA of $14.5 million -- up from $9.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Now what

Investors are understandably happy with Harmonic's first-quarter results, and they may have more to look forward to based on management's full-year guidance.

Harmonic's leadership forecast that non-GAAP earnings per share for 2022 will be in the range of $0.34 to $0.45. Analysts' current average estimate is for just $0.35 per share. Additionally, the company's entire revenue guidance range of between $585 million and $625 million exceeds Wall Street's expectation of $584.4 million.

10 stocks we like better than Harmonic

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Harmonic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.