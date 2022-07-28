Why Harley-Davidson Stock Was Roaring Ahead Today

What happened

There's nothing like an earnings beat to put some real horsepower into your stock. This was the case with motorcycle king Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) on Thursday; the company's very convincing top- and bottom-line beats pushed its share price up by nearly 8% in late afternoon trading.

So what

On Thursday morning, Harley-Davidson unveiled its second-quarter figures, and investors were impressed with the numbers despite the fact that revenue actually dropped by 4% on a year-over-year basis, to land just under $1.47 billion.

The bottom line was a different story. In contrast to revenue, it increased across that one-year span, improving at an almost 5% clip to nearly $216 million, or $1.46 per share.

Both headline figures left analyst estimates in the slow lane. On average, prognosticators tracking Harley-Davidson stock were anticipating only $1.25 billion on the top line and $1.12 per share for net income.

Both investors and analysts were fully justified in expecting a worse performance. In May, the specialty vehicle maker surprisingly -- and somewhat opaquely -- announced it was shuttering the production of most of its bikes for a two-week period due to concerns about a "regulatory compliance matter."

Now what

With that weird pause now diminishing in the rearview mirror, Harley-Davidson is reiterating its guidance for the entirety of 2022. For the year, the company believes it will post annual revenue growth of 5% to 10%, with operating income margin coming in at 11% to 12%. A net-profit forecast was not provided.

Harley-Davidson added the caveat that "The outlook continues to assume that manufacturing, logistics and material costs moderately improve in the back-half of the year as overall operations performance stabilizes and we get beyond the peak levels of inflation experienced in 2021."

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.