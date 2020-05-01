Why Harley-Davidson Stock Just Dropped 7% -- Again!

What happened

One day after Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) stock dropped 7% in an apparent bout of investor profit-taking, shares of the motorcycle manufacturer are down again -- and again, down 7% -- in Friday trading as of 1 p.m. EDT.

Why?

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Maybe we should ask Wolfe Research that question. As far as I can tell, the only thing shaking with Harley-Davidson stock today, news-wise, is a short note indicating that the company held a conference call with Wolfe Research this morning. No details yet on what was discussed, but it's possible that Harley-Davidson's CFO, who was on the call, let something slip that spooked investors.

Alternatively, it could be China to blame for Harley's sell-off this time around.

As you've probably heard by now, U.S. President Donald Trump, upset with what the coronavirus has done to the U.S. economy, is blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic and threatening "to impose new tariffs on Beijing over the coronavirus crisis," reports Reuters today.

Now what

Now, you might not think that news would concern Harley-Davidson investors overmuch. Harley doesn't sell a lot of bikes into China -- at least, not according to the data I see from S&P Global Market Intelligence. But tariffs on Chinese metals and parts imports might raise Harley's cost of building motorcycles in the U.S. And examining trade moving in the other direction, last year, Harley announced a plan to build small motorcycles in China in partnership with local manufacturer Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co. Ltd.

Sales under this agreement were supposed to begin ramping up toward the end of 2020, but if Trump starts another trade war with China, that could throw a monkey wrench into Harley's plans for expanding its China business -- and that could slow international growth, which has been a key area of focus for Harley-Davidson.

Reason enough for a 7% sell-off in Harley-Davidson stock? Investors seem to think so, yes.

10 stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Harley-Davidson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.