Markets
HOG

Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Falling 6% This Morning

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) were down 6% in morning trading Monday as the stock indexes opened lower following gains last week.

So what

There was no news specific to the motorcycle maker, but it had benefited from a minor rally last week following the permanent appointment of Jochen Zeitz to the positions of president and CEO.

Motorcycle rider charging an electric bike

Image source: Harley-Davidson.

Now what

The market may be realizing Harley-Davidson still faces a substantial uphill battle, regardless of who is running the show.

While Zeitz proved himself adept at turning around a business at consumer products giant Puma, motorcycles might not be so easy. Secular issues are confronting Harley that aren't easily reversed with new marketing. Manufacturing all-new motorcycle models that will appeal to today's rider while retaining the loyalty of the aging faithful is no simple task.

Zeitz is said to have been instrumental in shepherding the bike maker's LiveWire electric motorcycle to market, but it's an expensive halo product to bet on considering Harley needs to overcome a history of fidelity to gas and oil that doesn't easily translate into an environmentally conscious investment.

That's a long way of saying today's stock move suggests the euphoria felt over the executive's appointment last week was short-lived.

10 stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Harley-Davidson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular