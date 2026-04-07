Why Hanmi Financial (HAFC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Hanmi Financial (HAFC) is headquartered in Los Angeles, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -0.63% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.28 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.17%. In comparison, the Banks - West industry's yield is 2.95%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.47%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.12 is up 3.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 26.70%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Hanmi Financial's current payout ratio is 43%, meaning it paid out 43% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, HAFC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $2.99 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 19.12%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, HAFC presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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