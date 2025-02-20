Why Is Hancock Whitney (HWC) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Hancock Whitney (HWC). Shares have lost about 1.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hancock Whitney due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Hancock Whitney Beats on Q4 Earnings on NII & Fee Income Growth

Hancock Whitney’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.40 easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. The bottom line compared favorably with $1.26 earned in the year-ago quarter.



The results benefited from the increase in non-interest income and NII. Lower expenses and provisions were other positives. However, the decline in total loans was a headwind.



Net income was $122.1 million, up from $50.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $108.4 million.



For 2024, adjusted earnings of $5.31 surpassed the consensus estimate of $5.19 and grew 2.5% year over year. Net income (GAAP) was $460.8 million, up 17.4% from 2023.

Revenues Rise, Expenses Fall

Quarterly total revenues amounted to $364.8 million, up 18.3% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $361.3 million.



For 2024, total revenues rose 4.3% to $1.45 billion. The top line outpaced the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.



NII (TE) increased 1.5% year over year to $276.3 million. The NIM was 3.41%, which expanded 14 bps. Our estimates for NII and NIM were pegged at $276.4 million and 3.43%, respectively.



Non-interest income totaled $91.2 million, up substantially. The rise was driven by an increase in trust fees, service charges on deposit accounts and bank card and ATM fees. We had projected a non-interest income of $86.7 million. Adjusted non-interest income was up 3.4%.



Total non-interest expenses (GAAP) decreased 11.7% to $202.3 million. We had projected expenses of $205.4 million. Adjusted expenses declined marginally.



The efficiency ratio decreased to 54.46% from 55.58% in the year-ago quarter. A decline in the efficiency ratio indicates an increase in profitability.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, total loans were $23.3 billion, down marginally from the prior quarter. Total deposits grew 1.8% on a sequential basis to $29.5 billion. Our estimates for total loans and deposits were pegged at $23.9 billion and $29.7 billion, respectively.

Credit Quality Improves

The provision for credit losses was $11.9 million, down 29.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for provisions was $18.6 million.



Net charge-offs (annualized) were 0.20% of average total loans, down 7 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Capital Ratios & Profitability Ratios Improve

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.29%, up from 10.10% at the end of the year-earlier quarter. The common equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.14%, up from 12.33% as of Dec. 31, 2023.



At the end of the fourth quarter, the return on average assets was 1.40%, up from the year-ago period’s 0.56%. The return on average common equity was 11.74%, up from 5.64% in the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, Hancock Whitney repurchased 0.15 million shares at an average price of $52.50 per share.

2025 Outlook

Management expects the period-end loan balance to be up mid-single-digit with higher growth in the second half of the year. Further, deposit balances are anticipated to be up in the low single digits range.



NII (TE) is projected to be up 3.5-4.5% year over year. Further, modest NIM expansion is anticipated throughout 2025 on the assumption of three 25-bps rate cuts.



Adjusted pre-provision net revenues are expected to rise 3-4%.



Non-interest income is expected to grow 3.5-4.5% from 2024 level.



Adjusted non-interest expenses are expected to rise 4-5% from $816.1 million in 2024, which includes plans to hire additional personnel for revenue generation.



Management expects to maintain an efficiency ratio of 55-56% for the year.



The company expects an effective tax rate of 20-21%.



Management anticipates modest provisions and charge-offs for the year.

Corporate Strategic Objectives (To be achieved by fourth quarter of 2027)

Management expects adjusted return on assets to be between 1.40% and 1.50%.



Management anticipates tangible common equity to be more than 8%.



Management expects adjusted return on tangible common equity to be more than or equal to 18%.



Management aims efficiency ratio to be less than or equal to 55%.

