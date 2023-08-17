Why Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private-market investment firm reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Hamilton Lane, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.97 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -4.9% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hamilton Lane has increased 10.61% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $3.88 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +16.17% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Hamilton Lane. Over the past month, three estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 14.36%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Hamilton Lane earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Hamilton Lane shares have added 5.9% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

