Why Hamilton Lane (HLNE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Hamilton Lane in Focus

Headquartered in Conshohocken, Hamilton Lane (HLNE) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 20.3% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.4 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.32%. In comparison, the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield is 2.77%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.71%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.78 is up 11.3% from last year. Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 15.60%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is 48%, which means it paid out 48% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

HLNE is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $3.39 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 1.50%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, HLNE is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

