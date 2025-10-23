Why Hamilton Insurance (HG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed the most recent trading day at $24.70, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.89%.

Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services witnessed a loss of 0.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.4%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, down 4.05% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $612.29 million, showing a 19.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0 per share and a revenue of $2.76 billion, representing changes of 0% and +18.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.33% higher. At present, Hamilton Insurance boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.5.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

