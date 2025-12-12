Why Hamilton Insurance (HG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Hamilton Insurance (HG) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this provider of insurance and reinsurance services, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Hamilton Insurance, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.77 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +140.6% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hamilton Insurance has increased 22.22% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $3.98 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Hamilton Insurance versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 18.45% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Hamilton Insurance currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Hamilton Insurance because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 5.3% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

