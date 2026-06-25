Why Hamilton Insurance (HG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed at $32.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had gained 6.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. On that day, Hamilton Insurance is projected to report earnings of $0.93 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $685.85 million, indicating a 7.41% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.1 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.29% and -1.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Hamilton Insurance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Hamilton Insurance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.54.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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