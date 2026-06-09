Why Halliburton (HAL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $39.62, marking a -2.17% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.97%.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators's shares have seen an increase of 0.6% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.73% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 0.23%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Halliburton in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, down 1.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.48 billion, down 0.5% from the year-ago period.

HAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $22.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.31% and +0.21%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher. At present, Halliburton boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Halliburton's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.29. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.09.

Investors should also note that HAL has a PEG ratio of 1.75 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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