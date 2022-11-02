Why Hair Dryers, Other Popular Gifts Are Surging In Price This Holiday Season

As high inflation persists, consumers may be faced with making trade-offs when it comes to their holiday shopping budgets. Data from online coupon company PayPal Honey provided to Forbes Advisor shows that’ll be a tough task to accomplish—nearly every popular holiday gift is more expensive this year than in 2021.

Creating a holiday shopping budget won’t be enough to keep your spending in check this year. Consumers need to be aware of just how much extra their typical gifts will cost —and what it will require to maximize their holiday savings.

Jewelry, Hair Dryers See Big Price Increases This Year

The most popular holiday gift categories include electronics, toys, jewelry and clothing. Three out of four of these categories are more expensive this year, according to data from PayPal Honey. Jewelry, in particular, is 31% more expensive this year than in 2021. However, overall prices for clothes have dropped.

If jewelry is on your shopping list, consider how much more you’ll pay this year over last holiday season. For example, a 31% year-over-year price increase in the jewelry category means a pair of earrings that cost $150 last year could cost close to $200 this year.

Demand for jewelry remains high despite increased prices. And some retailers have fewer items in stock than they did last year—which means they can increase their prices to match demand.

It’s not just big-ticket categories seeing price increases. Toys are 10.5% more expensive this year, so some parents may have to cull their kids’ wish lists.

Popular electronic gifts like hair dryers and blenders have also seen huge cost jumps since last year. For example, a hair dryer that cost $200 last year may now cost $250.

Ongoing inflation remains one of the biggest culprits for these price increases. Nearly every part of the supply chain continues to see increased costs, from raw materials to manufacturing and production. Retailers claim they’re making up for these increased costs by raising the price of these items, but some are taking advantage of the high inflationary period by continuing to raise prices while reaping record profits. They have little incentive not to: in many product categories, consumer demand has refused to cool.

Alex Williams, CFO of FindThisBest, an online shopping research platform, explains why the price of candles has recently blown through the roof”, pointing out that increased costs of raw materials including glass and paraffin have skyrocketed. Paraffin, which is created from oil, is the most commonly used candle wax.

“Paraffin has not only quadrupled in price but is also harder to obtain due to supply chain issues caused first by the pandemic and now by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” says Williams.

Despite these products generally costing more this year, that doesn’t mean consumers won’t find any items eventually on sale. Retailers are struggling with having too much inventory on hand due to delayed shipments while Covid.

“Many retailers have excess inventory they need to sell, which will come as welcome news to consumers in search of promotions and deals,” says Jill Standish, global head of retail at Accenture, a global professional services company. According to an Accenture survey of retail executives, 35% of companies are taking special measures or employing deep discounts to offload surplus stock this year.

That means consumers are bound to see at least some savings.

3 Ways to Save on Your Holiday Shopping

Since prices for popular gifts will be higher due to inflation, the discounts retailers offer may not feel as deep this year. These three tips can help you cut down on your holiday spending as you navigate the effects of inflation.

1. Cut Down Your Gift List

Gift lists can start to get long if you buy something for nearly everyone you know. Getting invited into gift-giving traditions like Secret Santa exchanges can put you on the hook for more purchases than you planned to make.

A recent survey by payment network Affirm found that nearly half (49%) of Americans are skipping Secret Santa this year. Fifty-eight percent are also planning to skip buying gifts for their colleagues, compared to 79% of respondents who bought gifts for their coworkers last year.

If you’re reluctant to cut down your gift list or find that there are people you absolutely must purchase a gift for, getting strategic with how you make those purchases can maximize your savings. Consider stacking sales with rewards via online shopping portals that offer cash back, such as Rakuten, or paying for your purchase with a rewards credit card (or better yet: double up and do both).

If you buy gifts on a credit card, do what you can to pay off your balance in full at the end of the statement period so you won’t pay interest charges. Credit card interest rates sit at a hefty 18.43%, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve. If you don’t pay your balance off in full, the longer it hangs around,and the more expensive it’ll be over time.

2. Give Gift Cards

A common pitfall of holiday shopping is overspending. Shoppers either fail to stick to a planned budget, or they end up putting all of their purchases on a credit card without being conscious of how much they’re spending.

If you’re someone who gets spend-happy during the holidays, consider gifting gift cards instead of regular gifts. Gift cards typically have an easy-to-remember, round-dollar price which helps you better track how much you spend—and you’ll avoid high inflation on goods and services you would’ve given instead. Keep in mind the recipient may have less purchasing power with that gift card, depending on how inflated the good or service is.

3. Be Wary of Shopping Scams

Online shopping during the holiday season is a multi-billion dollar venture. Criminals know this—and they try to take advantage of the volume by scamming off-guard shoppers.

Over one in three Americans have fallen victim to online shopping scams during the holidays, according to a study by NortonLifeLock, a consumer cyber safety brand. Victims lost $387 on average as a result of getting scammed.

Criminals orchestrate their scams in a variety of ways; those who were scammed reported being victimized via email and social media, as well as through texts or phone calls. These types of scams generally take the more traditional route of utilizing phishing links or asking consumers for their personal information or payment.

But holiday shopping scams also take on more sophisticated forms. Scammers will use fake gift cards, phishing links disguised as package delivery information, and even fake holiday job postings to try and trick consumers into giving them money or personal information.

Always verify who you’re sending money to by using resources such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) scam database to cross-check whether a retail company is reputable.

