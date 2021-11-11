Why Hain Celestial Is Tumbling Today

What happened

Shares of Hain Celestial (NASDAQ: HAIN) tumbled over 11% in morning trading Thursday after the organic tea and food company announced it would issue almost 12.4 million new shares of stock in a secondary offering. As of 12:38 p.m. EST, shares were down 10.6%.

At an expected range of $45.50 to $46.50 per share, Hain would raise about $570 million, but even though the pricing at the midpoint was only about 4% below where the stock closed yesterday, the market reacted badly to the announcement.

The secondary offering would expand Hain's share count by about 13%, while the company said it was also buying back about 1.7 million shares held by one of its investors, Engaged Capital. The tranche represents almost half of the private equity firm's stake as it will still own over 1.9 million shares. The founder of Engaged Capital is also a Hain director.

The tea and food specialist said it plans to finance the repurchase by tapping its revolving credit facility.

The stock announcements overshadowed what otherwise could have been a good day for Hain Celestial as Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated his buy rating and raised his target price from $52 a share to $63 a share.

The Fly reports Vendetti told investors that Hain did better than expected in its recent earnings report and was making the right moves when it came to offsetting the impact of inflation and supply chain disruptions. Hain was raising list prices on all its brands, finding alternative suppliers, and reducing the number of shipments it needed to make by consolidating orders.

Whether Vendetti maintains his new price target remains to be seen, but it now represents nearly 50% upside from where Hain's stock is currently trading.

