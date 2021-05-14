Why Haemonetics Stock Rallied on Friday

What happened

A day after its stock took a 13% bath following the release of fourth-quarter results, Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) bounced back on Friday. Several analysts tweaked their outlooks on the company, and it closed the day more than 8% higher.

So what

Friday saw five financial services companies tracking Haemonetics stock adjust their views. The analysts at four of those five -- Morgan Stanley, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Jefferies, and CJS Securities -- all lowered their price targets. Crucially, however, they maintained their recommendations, which were almost all buys or the equivalent thereof (Morgan Stanley maintained at equalweight).

Image source: Getty Images.

In its earnings release, Haemonetics attributed its revenue and earnings declines to the coronavirus pandemic (many would-be patients postponed certain procedures for fear of being exposed to the virus in a healthcare facility).

Now that the outbreak is receding, the company is optimistic about the future; it proffered guidance indicating that full-year fiscal 2022 revenue will grow by at least 8%, with earnings rising by a minimum of nearly 11%.

Now what

It was the fifth of those adjusted analyses, that from CJS' Larry Solow, which seems to be resonating with Haemonetics-watchers. Surely with an eye on that encouraging company guidance, Solow upped his recommendation from market perform to market outperform.

This feels realistic and achievable. Many of those folks who postponed procedures last year are likely to return soon to the doctor's office or hospital, and Haemonetics' blood and plasma collection systems services should get a boost.

10 stocks we like better than Haemonetics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Haemonetics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.