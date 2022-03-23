Why Had Stocks Been Rebounding Even With All This Bad News?

I have a friend who I have always thought is representative of many typical investors. We speak frequently about the stock market, but there is one thing I always know will prompt a call: When there is a big down day on the Dow, I can be pretty sure he will pick up the phone. By now, experience should have taught him that big intraday drops are nearly always short-term affairs and that simply riding them out is the best strategy. But still, when the headlines in financial media are full of doom and gloom and the Dow is lower, he worries.

I was, therefore, surprised to get a call from him yesterday, when the market was quite stable after four straight days of good gains. He had found something else to worry about and had called to ask a question that I realized is on many people’s minds: Why are stocks rebounding when there is so much bad news around?

That would seem to be fair to ask. After all, there is bad news on pretty much every front. Geopolitically, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the brave resistance of the Ukrainian people makes it look like this won’t be over any time soon. This has the capacity to either spiral into a major global conflict, or to drag on for years. Either one of those outcomes would first and foremost be a human tragedy, but it would also suck money out of the global financial system and slow growth massively. That is bad enough news for stocks, but when you factor in the wild card of China’s reaction, it could get even worse.

Then there is monetary policy.

For years, I and many others have been saying that the biggest supporting factor for stocks has been loose monetary policy. Ultra-low interest rates and a market sloshing around in liquidity meant that stocks were attractive relative to bonds, and that banks had plenty of cash to throw at them. The market inevitably rose. Those conditions are now changing, with the Fed embarking on a period of rate hikes and talking about how they will atone for their tardiness in responding to inflation by being tough now. If low rates and easy money have been causing the market to soar for so long, shouldn’t a complete reversal of those policies cause us to drop back to where we started from?

If that is true and given the risks brought on by the invasion of Ukraine, why has the Dow rebounded seven percent from the low? Why is the index sitting just six percent below all-time high levels?

The answer to both questions is simple: profits. When you buy a stock, you are buying a slice of the prospects and profits of a company. All of the problems outlined above affect future prospects, things that may happen in the future, but that doesn’t mean we can ignore what has actually happened in the recent past: massive increases in corporate profits.

We have just finished an earnings season that gave us a fourth straight quarter of 30%+ earnings growth. That is in part due to the fact that earnings were still being negatively impacted by covid a year ago, but by then, the impact was not that large. U.S. corporations faced some massive challenges and have adapted and thrived. Many CEOs were cautious about the rest of the year, which is understandable, but that caution is fully priced in. Forward P/Es, which compare prices to projected earnings over the next twelve months have also fallen as analysts have cut estimates, and the average for the Dow is now 18.

More importantly from an equity pricing perspective, that has happened as stock prices were falling. That has resulted in a big change in the most important stock valuation metric, the Price to Earnings Ratio, or P/E. If prices are falling and earnings rising at the same time, P/Es will drop significantly, and that is what we have seen. A year ago, the trailing P/E of the Dow Industrial average was 32.91, whereas as of yesterday’s close, it stood at 19.33. That is still a little bit above the long-term average but given that growth has been accelerating so much over the last decade or so due to automation and other efficiency improvements, it looks quite reasonable. One might even say it looks cheap.

There are risks, for sure, and if they play out in a bad way, stocks will fall further later this year. The market, however, will deal with those problems when and if they come. For now, American corporations are once again showing that they are strong, innovative, and adaptable, and that they can make money no matter what. As long as that is the case, even a news cycle dominated by doom and gloom can’t dent stocks too much, and every selloff will prompt buying.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.