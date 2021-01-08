Why Gun Stocks Misfired Today

What happened

Shares of firearms and ammunition manufacturers Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR), Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO), and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) surged in the first week of trading of the new year, but began losing strength yesterday. On Friday, they're falling again. As of 2:30 p.m. EST, Ruger stock is down 8.2%, Vista is down 8.6%, and Smith & Wesson is down 9.6%.

So what

As the calendar turned over and the Jan. 20 Inauguration Day approached, promising to put a Democrat into the White House again, investors in the firearms industry seem to have sharpened their focus on the prospect of presumed new gun regulation in Congress. Adding to the anxiety, by Wednesday it became clear that any such legislation would have an improved chance of passage in Congress, as the Senate majority also swung in the Democrats' favor.

Ordinarily, you might think this would be bad news for stocks focused on guns and ammo, but in the real world, it often works like this: Gun customers see legislation on the horizon, and so they go out and buy guns and ammunition before they get banned (hint: they almost never get banned). This produces a sales spike and a bumper crop of profits for the gun stocks and, once the fear of regulation passes, the stocks go up.

It took a few years, but investors eventually caught on to this trend and as a result, Smith & Wesson stock gained 27% through Jan. 6, Sturm gained 20%, and Vista stretched out its gains for an additional day, peaking on Jan. 7 at a 25% gain.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Today nothing much has changed in regards to actual company news or legislation proposed in Congress. But the stocks are all clearly experiencing a downdraft.

It's anybody's guess whether this is simply because investors have decided it's time to collect their windfall profits, or because they are afraid of new gun regulation after the violence in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Guess right, though, and maybe you can predict when gun stocks will turn back up again.

10 stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.