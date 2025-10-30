Why Guardant Health Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Guardant's oncology and screening businesses are expanding at a rapid pace.

New partnerships should drive further gains.

Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) rocketed 28% higher on Thursday after the precision oncology company reported outstanding growth metrics across its key product lines.

Doing well by doing good

Guardant's third-quarter revenue soared by 39% year over year to $265.2 million. The gains were broad based. Revenue in the healthcare company's biopharma division jumped 18% to $54.7 million. Sales in its oncology segment leaped 31% to $184.4 million, driven by a roughly 40% increase in oncology tests to 74,000. And revenue in Guardant's promising screening business grew 24-fold to $24.1 million, as Shield screening tests rose to 24,000.

Guardant's adjusted net loss, in turn, narrowed to $48.3 million from $55 million in 2024's Q3.

The Guardant360 liquid biopsy test utilizes advanced genomic technology to help doctors identify suitable treatment options for patients with cancer. It can be used to gather actionable information for people with solid tumors in the lungs, breast, colon, and prostate.

Additionally, Guardant's Shield blood test offers people a relatively easy way to screen for early signs of colon cancer compared to colonoscopies and stool-based testing.

These potentially life-saving benefits have enabled Guardant to form partnerships with major clinical laboratories, such as Quest Diagnostics, and patient advocacy organizations, including the American Cancer Society. These collaborations are helping to fuel Guardant's growth.

"We made incredible progress in screening in the third quarter," Co-CEO Helmy Eltoukhy said. "It has been very rewarding to see Shield take off and hear story after story of patients positively impacted by this pioneering test."

A long runway for growth

These strong results prompted Guardant to boost its full-year sales outlook. Management now sees revenue rising by 31% to $965 million to $970 million in 2025.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Guardant Health and Quest Diagnostics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.