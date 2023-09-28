Why Guardant Health Stock Jumped 15% This Week

What happened

Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are up 16.2% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on the heels of multiple analyst upgrades for the precision oncology stock.

Guardant Health rallied around 7% on Wednesday alone after Piper Sandler analysts upgraded their rating on the stock to overweight from neutral. Piper Sandler also assigned a $40-per-share price target, representing a more than 30% premium to Guardant's current price even after this week's pop. Piper analysts elaborated in a note to clients that Guardant Health's recent sell-off offered investors "a compelling opportunity to own the first mover in liquid biopsy," adding that the company should be able to sustain 20% top-line growth "for a number of years."

Then early Thursday, analysts at Bernstein added fuel to the fire by initiating coverage on Guardant stock with an outperform rating and a $34-per-share price target (the stock closed today at just above $30 per share). Bernstein lauded Guardant's enviable recurring revenue growth, high profit margins, and "locked-in" customer base.

Indeed, Guardant stock had plunged more than 35% in September before rebounding this week -- and this despite a lack of company-specific news that might otherwise have merited such a steep decline. So it appears that the drop was primarily caused by a combination of economic uncertainty and the broader market's weakness dragging down high-growth healthcare stocks in general. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that opportunistic analysts would be willing to go out on a relatively short limb by suggesting investors buy the dip.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Guardant Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.