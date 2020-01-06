Markets
GSX

Why GSX Techedu Stock Jumped 24.3% in December

Contributor
Keith Noonan The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) rose 24.3% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't much in the way of news for the education-technology company in the month, but the stock posted big gains as the broader Chinese tech market rallied.

GSX Chart

GSX data by YCharts

Slowing economic growth and uncertainty stemming from trade tensions with the U.S. have put pressure on Chinese stocks, but the country's stock market recorded big gains last month as the two sides moved closer to deescalation on the trade front. New tariffs were stopped from going into effect, and the countries announced that they had agreed to terms for a "phase one" trade deal, slated to be signed on Jan. 15.

Four young children looking at a computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

With a more favorable outlook on trade signaling better growth prospects for the Chinese economy, investors grew more bullish on GSX Techedu shares. The company posted very encouraging third-quarter results early in November, and signs of a more favorable macroeconomic environment for the business resulted in another impressive run for the stock last month. Online education is a market that has huge room for growth, and the prospects are particularly enticing in the Chinese market. 

In the third quarter, GSX's net revenues climbed 461.5% year over year to 557 million yuan (roughly $80 million), gross billings rose 419.5% to 880 million yuan (roughly $126.3 million), and total enrollments rose 240.2% to 820,000 students. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income for the period rose from 1 million yuan (roughly $144,000) in the prior-year period to 20.1 million yuan (roughly $2.9 million).

Now what

GSX stock has continued to climb in January, with shares up roughly 6.4% in this month's trading so far.

GSX Chart

GSX data by YCharts

The company is guiding for fourth-quarter sales to come in between 806 million yuan (roughly $115 million) and 826 million yuan (roughly $118.6 million), representing year-over-year growth of roughly 348.4% at the midpoint of the target. 

GSX Techedu now has a market capitalization of roughly $5.5 billion. It's valued at roughly 7.7 this year's expected sales and 57 times the year's expected earnings.

10 stocks we like better than GSX Techedu Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GSX Techedu Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular