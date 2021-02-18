Why Grupo Supervielle Stock Just Popped 30%

What happened

On a "red" day for the market in general, one off-the-radar stock is skyrocketing today, as Argentine bank holding company Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is up 30.3% at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The fact that no other Argentine stocks are taking similar leaps in share price today tells me that this is a stock-specific move, and not something broader-based.

Grupo Supervielle hasn't announced an official release date for its fourth-quarter results. But if you examine the history of the company's earnings releases on The Motley Fool website, you'll see that it has been reporting earnings precisely every three months: on Nov. 20, 2020, for the third-quarter report, most recently. That means we can expect to see Grupo Supervielle's fourth-quarter and year-end numbers very soon: probably Friday, or perhaps Monday.

Analysts have set a low bar for these numbers: just $0.27 in earnings per share, or a 72% decline year over year, on $570 million in revenue for the full year. That's not surprising, given that Argentina's GDP took a 12% hit in 2020 due to the coronavirus. But if Grupo Supervielle reports anything better than the abysmal numbers it's expected to report, the stock could still surge on an earnings beat.

That's what investors seem to be betting on today.

