Why GrowGeneration Stock Is Sinking Today

Shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) were down by 13.4% as of 11:51 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer didn't report any news that would justify the drop, so the most likely reason for it is that some investors are taking profits off the table following the stock's big jump over the last few days.

GrowGeneration announced spectacular second-quarter results last week, posting all-time high revenues and earnings. It also provided optimistic guidance for the rest of the year and for 2021.

It should come as no surprise that the picks-and-shovels cannabis company's stock skyrocketed after such a great report. From the point after it delivered its Q2 update before the bell on Aug. 13 through the market close on Wednesday, GrowGeneration's shares rose by about 151%.

However, it should also come as no surprise that such a huge short-term jump would prompt some investors to cash in. When enough of those profit-taking investors begin selling, it can create downward pressure on share prices -- and that's what appears to be happening to GrowGeneration today.

This company's long-term prospects aren't changed one bit by the volatility in its share price. The U.S. cannabis industry is still in an early stage, and GrowGeneration is poised to continue expanding to support its ever-increasing needs for gardening supplies. The main thing for investors to watch here is how well the company executes on its strategy.

