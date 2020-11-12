Why GrowGeneration Is Shooting 21% Higher Today

What happened

The share price of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) was growing at a 21% clip as of mid-afternoon trading on Thursday. This followed the release of its latest set of quarterly results after market hours the previous day.

So what

For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, GrowGeneration booked sales of just over $55.0 million -- its 11th quarterly all-time high in a row, on the back of a 73% rise in same-store sales to $33.4 million. That top-line figure trounced the $21.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Image source: Getty Images.

Net income for the hydroponic goods retailer tripled and then some to $3.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. This broadly met analyst expectations, while prognosticators were estimating only around $46 million in sales.

Better, GrowGeneration has again raised its guidance. To wit:

Metric New Guidance Previous Guidance Fiscal year 2020 revenue $185 million to $190 million $170 million to $175 million Fiscal year 2021 revenue $280 million to $300 million $245 million to $260 million Fiscal year 2020 adjusted EBITDA $19 million to $20 million $17 million to $18 million Fiscal year 2021 adjusted EBITDA $34 million to $36 million $26 million to $28 million

Data source: GrowGeneration. EBITDA = earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Now what

Note some of the dramatic differences in the two columns. It's rare for a marijuana company to be so confident, and rarer for one to post a bottom-line profit. Fueled by both organic growth and acquisitions, GrowGeneration very much feels like a company and stock that should continue to soar.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends GrowGeneration. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.