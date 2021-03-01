Why Groupon Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) have surged today, up by 22% as of 11:15 a.m. EST, after several analysts released positive research notes in the wake of the company's earnings release last week. Meanwhile, the market is enjoying a broad rally as it bounces back from last week's sell-off, with tech stocks in particular seeing strong gains.

So what

Here's what three analysts did today:

UBS maintains buy rating, with analyst Eric Sheridan boosting his price target from $47 to $55.

J.P. Morgan upgrades from underweight to neutral rating, with analyst Doug Anmuth increasing his price target from $23 to $48.

Credit Suisse keeps a neutral rating, with analyst Stephen Ju raising his valuation estimate from $31 to $35.

Image source: Groupon.

Now what

The analysts seem encouraged by Groupon's transition to its new third-party (3P) marketplace model. The company's reported gross profits and adjusted EBITDA -- $179 million and $40 million, respectively -- beat Anmuth's expectations, and the analyst is becoming "increasingly constructive" on the strategy as Groupon is doing a good job keeping costs in check. The J.P. Morgan analyst expects Groupon to enjoy a stronger recovery in the back half of the year as it bolsters inventory and offers merchants more tools like sponsored listings.

"Overall, we are encouraged by GRPN's efforts here as it looks to build inventory and modernize the marketplace," Anmuth wrote in a research note to investors. Additional details regarding the other analyst notes were not immediately available. Groupon is preparing to transition its international business to the 3P model in the second quarter, which the company expects to complete by the end of the third quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Groupon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Groupon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.