Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.



That is because Group 1 Automotive is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for GPI in this report.



In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at $2.82 per share for GPI, compared to the broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for GPI, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +2.17% heading into earnings season.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Why is this Important?



A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).



Given that GPI has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for Group 1 Automotive, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days



Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”



Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.



See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.