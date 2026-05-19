Why Grid Infrastructure Could Become NVTS' Next Big Growth Driver

Grid infrastructure could become a major long-term growth driver for Navistar Semiconductor NVTS as rising artificial intelligence (AI)-related electricity demand is forcing utilities and energy providers to modernize aging power networks. The traditional electrical grid may struggle to support the massive energy requirements tied to next-generation AI data centers. That creates a favorable setup for higher adoption of advanced power semiconductor technologies.

Navitas estimates that the energy and grid infrastructure market could represent a $1 billion-$1.8 billion serviceable addressable market opportunity by 2030. The company also projects gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) adoption in this market to witness a 63-82% CAGR between 2025 and 2030, driven by demand for utility-scale renewable energy systems, battery energy storage systems, high-voltage direct current transmission and solid-state transformers.

In first-quarter 2026, AI infrastructure revenues— which combine data centers and grid infrastructure— grew 50% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2025, significantly ahead of expectations. Hyperscaler AI deployments are already accelerating grid investment activity, as existing electrical infrastructure may struggle to support future multi-megawatt AI data center clusters.

Navistas’ GeneSiC portfolio targets grid-tied applications, including utility solar, energy storage and high-efficiency power conversion systems. Opportunities for next-generation solid-state transformers are rising, which can deliver more than 98% efficiency compared with less than 95% for conventional transformers while significantly improving power density and reducing system size.

Navitas believes its high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage silicon carbide portfolio is well positioned to benefit from rising investment in grid modernization, renewable integration and next-generation power infrastructure.

Competitive Context: WOLF & ON

Wolfspeed Inc. WOLF is targeting rising demand for high-voltage silicon carbide applications tied to AI infrastructure and electrification markets. The company’s efforts to expand into medium- to high-voltage verticals such as AI datacenters reflect growing industry focus on next-generation power infrastructure. As one of the leading pure-play silicon carbide companies, Wolfspeed remains positioned to benefit from long-term investment in high-efficiency power conversion and grid-related electrification technologies.

ON Semiconductor ON is also expanding its exposure to grid and energy infrastructure markets through its silicon carbide and GaN portfolio. The company’s recent design win with Sineng Electric to support 430kW liquid-cooled energy storage systems and 320kW solar inverters highlights growing demand for high-efficiency power conversion technologies. Alongside rising AI infrastructure exposure, ON Semiconductor continues positioning itself around renewable integration, industrial electrification and next-generation energy infrastructure opportunities.

NVTS' Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor have rallied roughly 200% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 40%.

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From a valuation standpoint, Navitas Semiconductor trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 91.78X, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 9.33X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Navitas’ 2026 and 2027 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 17 cents/share and 15 cents/share, respectively. See how the loss estimates have been revised over the past 90 days.

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Navitas currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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