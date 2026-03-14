Why This Greg Abel "No Bold Moves" Backlash Could Be a Gift for Patient Investors

Key Points
The clip questions blaming a 5% share drop on Greg Abel for not making instant, flashy CEO moves.
Viewers are urged to look past headlines and focus on fundamentals and capital allocation strategy.
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Investors are questioning whether demanding "bold moves" from Greg Abel after one weak quarter truly serves long-term shareholders. Explore how headline-driven reactions, short-term price swings, and Berkshire's patient strategy intersect in the video below.
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*This video was published on March 9, 2026.
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