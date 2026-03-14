Why This Greg Abel "No Bold Moves" Backlash Could Be a Gift for Patient Investors

Key Points

The clip questions blaming a 5% share drop on Greg Abel for not making instant, flashy CEO moves.

Viewers are urged to look past headlines and focus on fundamentals and capital allocation strategy.

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*This video was published on March 9, 2026.

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