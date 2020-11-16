Markets
GP

Why GreenPower Stock Just Jumped 28%

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

For the second trading day in a row, shares of GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ: GP) are on a tear.

The electric-bus company reported its fiscal second-quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday after close of trading, and its stock soared 20% on Friday. Today, as of 10:20 a.m. EST, GreenPower is already up 28%.

GreenPower Motor EV Star electric microbus.

Image source: GreenPower Motor Company.

So what

So what did GreenPower say last week that has given the company's shares such momentum? Since listing its shares on the Nasdaq in an August IPO, GreenPower has "launched a multi-faceted effort to increase production and pursue relationships that can drive repeat orders," says its CEO, Fraser Atkinson.

Historically, GreenPower has produced vehicles in response to "specific customer orders," Fraser said. But now, with $38 million more cash to play with after its IPO, GreenPower "can accelerate production, shorten timelines for deliveries, improve cost and terms from suppliers to support larger purchase orders which will be the drivers for GreenPower to attain profitability."

Now what

In all of fiscal Q2, GreenPower delivered just 21 buses to its customers and collected only $2.8 million in revenue. But GreenPower says it has 100 orders in hand to build EV Star minibuses, and 10 all-electric BEAST school buses besides, and is ramping up production to build 20 EV Stars per month, "representing potential quarterly revenue of over $8 million" two quarters from now -- nearly 200% more in sales than it just reported for Q2.

With the prospect of dramatic growth on the horizon, it's no wonder GreenPower Motor investors are excited. Now, let's see if the company can make a profit.

10 stocks we like better than GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular