Why Green Thumb Industries Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday

President Trump made some very encouraging remarks about marijuana law reform.

However, he stopped short of promising he'd sign an executive order jump-starting the process of the drug's reclassification.

Will he or won't he? This is the question that's been front of mind for many marijuana stock investors over the past few days, as both credible media reports and President Trump himself fueled speculation that he will begin the process of decriminalizing the drug.

Comments from the President late Monday injected new bullishness into weed stocks the following day. Sector mainstay Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) surged more than 14% higher on this development.

Weed-supporting words

In a press conference in the White House's Oval Office, the President was asked whether he would issue an executive order (EO) directing the Justice Department to start the process of rescheduling pot.

"We are considering that, yeah," Trump responded, "because a lot of people want to see it, the reclassification, because it leads to tremendous amounts of research that can't be done unless you reclassify. So we're looking at that very strongly."

Although he stopped short of a hard promise to issue that EO, his remarks were taken as one of the clearest indications yet that he would do so in the very near future.

A massive change is (probably) coming

If rescheduling were to occur, it would de facto legalize marijuana throughout the U.S. This would be a monumental and historically significant event for the drug, not to mention the struggling industry that specializes in it.

Although companies like Green Thumb will face challenges regardless of the legal environment, they'll have a much easier time conducting their business if the present restrictions are lifted.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Green Thumb Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.