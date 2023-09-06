Why Green Hydrogen is a Once-in-a-Century Investment Opportunity

By Jens-Peter Zink, Deputy CEO of European Energy A/S

As the world takes an unprecedented turn toward sustainability, green hydrogen has emerged as a key driving force. Green hydrogen can be used as an energy carrier itself or be further processed into e-fuels such as e-methanol, e-ammonia, or aviation e-fuel —offering an effective solution to mitigate carbon emissions across sectors like aviation, steel, shipping, and plastics.

These industries, usually termed hard-to-abate industries, have historically posed significant challenges to decarbonization due to their reliance on carbon and fossil fuels as integral parts of their production processes.

Their emissions are deeply intertwined with the fabric of their operations, making decarbonization difficult. However, with green hydrogen, they now have a pathway to achieve carbon neutrality and pave the way for a sustainable future.

The potential is staggering, and we cannot overstate its impact on these hard-to-abate industries. By utilizing green hydrogen as a clean energy carrier, these industries can replace their reliance on fossil fuels, drastically reducing their carbon footprints and contributing to the global fight against climate change. Some projections say that green hydrogen can eventually account for 10-30 percent of the worldwide energy supply.

The irony is that while the industry is new, we have actually known for centuries how to do it — most people do it in high school chemistry class. An electrolyzer powered by renewable energy will split water, H2O molecules, into Hydrogen, H2, and Oxygen, O2. The hydrogen can then be used directly as an energy source or as a base for further processing.

Until recently, this couldn’t be done at a large scale because electricity wasn’t cheap, nor green, and electrolysis requires a lot of energy. The rapid buildout of renewable energy, like solar and wind, has paved the way for hydrogen’s future.

Investing in green hydrogen now is akin to being an early explorer during the oil boom in America while they built out the railway, since it means financing what will be a substantial part of the future energy system. The industry is still in its infancy, but its growth trajectory is poised to skyrocket as governments, businesses, and consumers worldwide embrace the urgency of a climate-neutral future.

By positioning as an early investor in green hydrogen, we have a unique opportunity to shape the industry's trajectory and reap substantial returns on investment as the technology matures and scales.

Investing in the early stages of new technologies demands a certain part of courage and stubbornness since it could prove too expensive as the production scales and the technology is built out. However, in this case, there’s already tremendous promise, and the costs of producing green hydrogen are poised to be close to or on par with natural gas by 2050, making it commercially viable.

While a lot of the excess investment in the green hydrogen space must come from private companies, diligent research and strategic partnerships can further unlock valuable investment opportunities. Private equity in the sector offers a gateway to participate in the early stages of transformative projects.

These include investments in indices and specifically directed equity investments in areas like electrolysis technology, the production of green hydrogen, storage, fueling, transport, and other related applications. Besides private equity, the green hydrogen market offers attractive investment opportunities through green bonds. These bonds fund environmentally friendly projects and initiatives, including green hydrogen production and deployment.

Investing in these bonds supports the industry's growth and aligns with sustainable investment principles, appealing to a broader base of environmentally conscious investors. Moreover, green hydrogen's success connects with growth in adjacent areas, further expanding the investment landscape within technologies in the green transition. For example, sourcing biogenic CO2, a critical ingredient that combines with green hydrogen to produce e-fuels, necessitates CO2 capture and transportation infrastructure investments.

Building the necessary infrastructure will most likely create a ripple effect across multiple sectors, enabling investment opportunities in pipelines, rail networks, ships, and trucks. But investing in green hydrogen is not just about financial returns; it is a testament to the urgent and strongly needed dedication to combat climate change and build a better world for future generations. By being early adopters of this revolutionary technology, we can drive innovation, accelerate progress, and leave an indelible mark on the transition to a decarbonized future.

The journey ahead may be challenging, but with the right investments, unwavering dedication, and visionary leadership, we can transform the energy system and decarbonize hard-to-abate industries —building a more sustainable world and unlocking opportunities for growth and prosperity.

About the author: Jens-Peter Zink is Deputy CEO of European Energy A/S, a Danish developer of solar and wind farms and green hydrogen solutions. Founded in 2004, the company has since developed and built almost 4 GW of renewable energy and is currently present in 28 different countries.

