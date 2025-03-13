Why Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) closed at $7.84, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.96%.

The the stock of provider of dredging and dock-contracting services has fallen by 29.41% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 7.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 19.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $209.9 million, up 5.66% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.69 per share and a revenue of $775.45 million, signifying shifts of -17.86% and +1.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 22.16% decrease. As of now, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.35.

Meanwhile, GLDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

