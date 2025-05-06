Why Gray Media Stock Slumped by Nearly 3% Today

An analyst's price-target cut was the news dinging Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) stock on the second trading day of the week. Even though that reduction wasn't dramatic, it nevertheless affected sentiment on Gray, and its share price dipped by almost 3%. That was a steeper fall than the S&P 500 index's 0.8% Tuesday decline.

The one-dollar difference

The pundit behind the cut was Benchmark's Daniel Kurnos, who now feels Gray is worth $7 per share rather than the $8 he previously estimated. The analyst maintained his existing buy recommendation on the stock despite the move.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

According to reports, Kurnos' move was based on the possibility of a recession in this country. Many economists, analysts, and investors are worried about this given the current tariff war and its effect on prices for a range of goods.

In Kurnos' view, Gray is better positioned than other media companies to withstand a shaky economy, as it has significantly higher exposure to local markets than its rivals. Nationwide broadcasters could suffer from a slowdown in ad spending by larger companies seeking to appeal to broad audiences.

Strategic alternatives a possibility?

Kurnos did express concern that current CEO Hilton Howell is apparently unwilling to sell Gray, a factor that keeps speculative investors at bay. Yet he opined that the company could consider strategic alternatives such as a merger of some sort.

Personally, I don't feel Gray's performance has been consistent and compelling enough to make it a clear buy as a stock, although it's somewhat of an offbeat company in its sector. Some investors might indeed like that local exposure as a hedge against a wider economic slump.

Should you invest $1,000 in Gray Media right now?

Before you buy stock in Gray Media, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Gray Media wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,613!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.