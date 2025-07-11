Why Gray Media (GTN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Gray Media (GTN) ended the recent trading session at $5.36, demonstrating a -4.63% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Shares of the broadcast television company witnessed a gain of 43.73% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 4.98%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gray Media will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.34, marking a 477.78% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion, indicating changes of -121.43% and -13.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gray Media. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Gray Media is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

