Markets
EAF

Why GrafTech Shares Plunged in February

March 02, 2023 — 01:56 pm EST

Written by Lou Whiteman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Graphite electrodes specialist GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) missed on quarterly results and sounded a cautious tone about 2023. Investors were caught off guard by the pessimism, sending GrafTech shares down 13.6% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

GrafTech is a little-known company that plays an important role in the global steelmaking industry. GrafTech is the world's largest supplier of graphite electrodes, a key component in the electric-arc steel furnaces that are capturing share due to their relatively low costs and more environmentally friendly process.

But the company's fourth-quarter earnings came in below what analysts had expected, due in part to internal issues including trouble at GrafTech's Mexican facility. GrafTech is also dealing with macroeconomic headwinds beyond its control. With so many end users of steel uncertain about the economy, demand is down and steelmakers in turn need fewer electrodes.

"Our year-over-year performance for the fourth quarter was impacted by higher costs, softer industry demand, and the impact of the temporary suspension of our operations in Mexico," CEO Marcel Kessler said when earnings were announced.

The macro issues are not going to go away overnight. GrafTech said that it expects "continued soft demand for graphic electrodes due to ongoing economic uncertainty and geopolitical conflict." The issues in Mexico will also continue to impact volumes through the first half of 2023.

Now what

Things could have been worse. GrafTech is fortunate the Mexican facility was not sidelined during a period of high demand, where the lost production could have been quickly turned into profitable business.

GrafTech holds an important spot in the steel supply chain, and should benefit long term as the industry increasingly adopts modern technologies. But it can't escape the fact that steelmaking is a cyclical business. In the near term, there is very little for GrafTech investors to get excited about.

10 stocks we like better than GrafTech International
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GrafTech International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EAF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.