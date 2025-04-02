Why Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed the latest trading day at $4.61, indicating a +1.32% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.67% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.99% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Grab Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $760.85 million, up 16.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $3.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +266.67% and +19.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Grab Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Grab Holdings Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 97.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.68.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

