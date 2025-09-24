Why Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $6.22, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.34%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 26.4% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.98%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $874.84 million, indicating a 22.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $3.39 billion, signifying shifts of +266.67% and +21.36%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.69% higher. At present, Grab Holdings Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 135.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 31.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.