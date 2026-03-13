Why Is Grab (GRAB) Down 12.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). Shares have lost about 12.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Grab due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Grab Holdings Limited before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

GRAB Q4 Earnings Met Estimates

Grab Holdings Limited reported breakeven earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago reported figure of 1 cent per share.

Quarterly revenues of $906 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $933.4 million but improved 19% year over year on a reported basis or 17% on a constant currency basis. The upside was owing to growth across the company’s On-Demand and Financial Services segments.

On-Demand Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew 21% year over year or 20% on a constant currency basis to $6.07 billion. On-Demand monthly transacting users (MTUs) and total number of On-Demand transactions increased 16% and 24%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted EBITDA of $148 million improved 54% year over year, owing to growth of On-Demand GMV and revenue and improving profitability on a segment adjusted EBITDA basis.

GRAB’s Q4 Segmental Details

Revenues of Grab’s deliveries segment grew 18% year over year, or 16% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $481 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The uptick was owing to growth in Deliveries GMV and Advertising business revenue.

Mobility segment revenues grew 15% year over year, or 15% on a constant currency basis to $325 million. The upside was backed by solid growth in Mobility MTUs and the total number of Mobility transactions.

Revenue for the Financial Services segment improved 34% year over year, or 33% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $99 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Growth was backed by increased contributions from the company’s lending business.

Revenue for Others was $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

GRAB exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash liquidity of $7.4 billion, flat sequentially.

GRAB generated $69 million of net cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures totaled $81 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $76 million during the reported quarter.

GRAB’s 2026 Guidance

Grab expects 2026 revenues between $4.04 billion and $4.10 billion, indicating 20-22% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion lies within the guided range.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected to be in the band of $700-$720 million. The EBITDA guidance hints at year-over-year growth of 40-44%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 200% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Grab has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Grab has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Grab belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Match Group (MTCH), has gained 0.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Match Group reported revenues of $878.01 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.1%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares with $0.82 a year ago.

Match Group is expected to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +37.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Match Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.