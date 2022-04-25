Why Gossamer Bio Stock Falling In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) reported topline results from its phase 2 SHIFT-UC clinical trial studying GB004 in patients with mild-to-moderate active ulcerative colitis. The company said neither statistically significant nor clinically meaningful differences were observed for the primary endpoint at week 12. There were also no meaningful differences in secondary endpoints, including histologic and mucosal healing endpoints, for either GB004 treatment group relative to placebo at week 12.

The company has decided to terminate the ongoing treat-through and open-label extension portions of the phase 2 SHIFT-UC Study.

Shares of Gossamer Bio were down 9% in pre-market trade on Monday.

