Why Gores Metropoulos Stock Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Shares of Gores Metropoulous (NASDAQ: GMHI) have skyrocketed today, up by 17% as of 12:30 p.m. EST, after Luminar announced a major design win with Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Mobileye subsidiary. Gores Metropoulous is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is in the process of merging with Luminar to take the latter company public.

So what

Luminar will provide automotive lidar hardware to Mobileye as it continues to develop autonomous vehicle technologies. Mobileye has historically eschewed laser-based lidar in favor of relying primarily on cameras and computer vision, so the adoption of lidar marks a significant strategic shift for the company, which was acquired by Intel in 2017.

Image source: Getty Images.

The two companies will collaborate to implement lidar in Mobileye's first-generation mobility-as-a-service pilot as it tests its driverless fleet. The technology is expected to be a level 4 autonomous driving system.

"Mobileye disrupted the auto industry to become the undisputed king of [advanced driver assistance systems], and with the right partner is uniquely positioned to enable autonomy at an unprecedented scale," Luminar CEO Austin Russell said in a statement. "After collaborating with Mobileye for over a year, we're excited to formalize this deal and work toward a shared vision of making autonomy safe and ubiquitous."

Now what

Luminar says it now has 50 commercial partners, representing 75% of the largest companies in its target markets, which include passenger vehicles, trucking, and autonomous taxis. The company recently boosted its guidance for 2020 and expects its 2020 order book to be $1 billion to $1.3 billion. The merger with Gores Metropoulous is expected to close this quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Gores Metropoulos, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gores Metropoulos, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.