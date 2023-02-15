Why GoPro Stock Just Popped 5%

What happened

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) got fired up this morning, and are rising 5.4% through 11:11 a.m. ET after the maker of high-definition action cameras announced plans to re-up its share buyback authorization after buying back $40 million worth of shares last year.

So what

In 2022, GoPro's board of directors authorized the spending of $100 million to repurchase cheap shares at attractive prices. (At one point last year, GoPro stock was down 54% from its price at the start of the year).

GoPro made good on much of that promise, spending $40 million on buybacks last year. With its share price still down 44% below where it started 2022, management is doubling down on its bet, announcing today that it's refilling its share buyback authorization to the $100 million level. There's no time limit set on when it must complete the buyback -- nor any guarantee that GoPro will spend the full $100 million. Nevertheless, management noted that it's already spent $5 million more on buybacks so far this year.

Now what

Investors seem encouraged by management's implied belief that GoPro shares are undervalued, and cheap enough to buy -- and are buying right alongside management today.

It's noteworthy that management says it will be using cash generated from operations to pay for its buybacks, rather than drawing down its bank account or going into debt to fund the purchases. In that regard, it's worth pointing out that GoPro generated plenty of cash for this purpose last year -- $117 million -- and that analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence think the company will generate another $111 million in operating cash flow this year.

That's plenty of cash to keep the buybacks coming. And plenty of buybacks to keep investors excited as well.

10 stocks we like better than GoPro

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GoPro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.