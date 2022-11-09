Why GoodRx Stock Was Plunging Today

What happened

Shares of GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) were taking a dive today after the prescription drug comparison platform offered weak guidance in its third-quarter earnings report.

As of 12:31 p.m., the stock was down 20.7%.

So what

Revenue in the quarter declined 4% to $187.3 million, as the company is still dealing with the loss of a large grocery customer earlier in the year. Still, that beat estimates at $185.3 million. It also said that the number of monthly active consumers declined 9%, associated with the loss of that grocer.

Subscription revenue, generated by GoodRx Gold, which offers deeper discounts on drugs, was a bright spot in the quarter, up 63% to $26.5 million, even though subscription plans declined by 6%.

On the bottom line, adjusted EBITDA shrunk from $61.8 million to $52 million, or a margin of 27.8%. Adjusted earnings per share slipped from $0.09 to $0.07, but that beat expectations at $0.04.

CEO Doug Hirsch said:

We are pleased with the progress made in the third quarter, despite near-term challenges. We achieved better-than-expected results and addressed the grocer issue in August. While we continued to see some impact from the grocer issue, as we expected, the third quarter was highlighted by double-digit growth in our subscription and pharma manufacturer solutions platforms.

Now what

Despite those upbeat remarks, GoodRx's guidance was well below expectations.

The company sees revenue of $175 million to $180 million in the fourth quarter, which is down 16% to 18% from the quarter a year ago. That compared to the consensus at $204.2 million. GoodRx also forecast adjusted EBITDA in the low-to-mid 20% range.

The healthcare stock has already fallen sharply this year, but as long as customers and revenue are declining, the stock is likely to keep spiraling.

